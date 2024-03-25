WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,319,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,158,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

