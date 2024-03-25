Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

