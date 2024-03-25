Wedbush Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $492.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $548.00 to $492.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $304.19 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

