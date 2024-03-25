Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after buying an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

