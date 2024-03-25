Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.64.
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
