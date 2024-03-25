Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for R1 RCM (RCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) recently:

3/20/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – R1 RCM was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – R1 RCM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – R1 RCM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – R1 RCM had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

2/28/2024 – R1 RCM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/26/2024 – R1 RCM is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

