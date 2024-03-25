WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. CIBC cut WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$874.04 million, a PE ratio of -182.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.96.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

