Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,243,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.37.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
