West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

Several analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,239,000 after purchasing an additional 499,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,984,000 after purchasing an additional 272,283 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,134,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

