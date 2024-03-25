Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WABC opened at $47.29 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206,376 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 203,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

