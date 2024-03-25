Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Down to $22.29

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $21.75. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 15,495 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $784.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,736.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,792.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $426,437. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

