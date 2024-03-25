Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

TSE WTE traded up C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.64. 18,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,365. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$22.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

