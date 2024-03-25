Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 3.9%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.97. 294,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 924,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheels Up Experience

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

