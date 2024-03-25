Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.42 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
