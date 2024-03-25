William Robert Carey Sells 4,431 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $11,315.20.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 273,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 466,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.