William Robert Carey Sells 4,431 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $11,315.20.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 273,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 466,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

