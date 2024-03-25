Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

