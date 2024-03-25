Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,585. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $317.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.