Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $317.65 and last traded at $315.65, with a volume of 76947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.63.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

