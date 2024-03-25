Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $312.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $316.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.