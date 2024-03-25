Winnebago Industries’ (WGO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

