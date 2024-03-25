WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.96

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 66702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $908.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.