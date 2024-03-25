Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.45

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.45 and last traded at $152.13, with a volume of 229014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.19. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.