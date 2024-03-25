Worldcoin Price Down 7% Over Last Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $270.39 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00012521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,128,875 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 156,672,479.60799217 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 8.59012697 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $281,982,328.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

