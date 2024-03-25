Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $4,241,160.00 in Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

WOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

