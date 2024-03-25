X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,116,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 2,096,094 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $35.70.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

