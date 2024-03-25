YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.75

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 261215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

