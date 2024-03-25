Zafer Alam Qureshi Acquires 14,200 Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Zafer Alam Qureshi purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,508.00.

Banxa Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BNXA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

Get Banxa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Banxa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.