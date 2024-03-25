Zafer Alam Qureshi Acquires 14,200 Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Zafer Alam Qureshi purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,508.00.
Banxa Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of BNXA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.