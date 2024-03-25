Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,811.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $165,644.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 950,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

