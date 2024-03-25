ZRC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $124.17. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

