ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,664 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

Prologis stock opened at $128.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

