ZRC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

