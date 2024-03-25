ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $93,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $201.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

