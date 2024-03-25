ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,061 shares of company stock worth $10,457,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $112.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $116.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

