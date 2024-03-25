ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

