ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM opened at $211.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

