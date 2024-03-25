ZRC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 770.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

