ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 464,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 5,402,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,617. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

