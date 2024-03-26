10,377 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $188.50. 4,225,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,235. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.