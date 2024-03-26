10,648 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Bought by Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 92,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,355. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

