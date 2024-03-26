10,997 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,208,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,285,371. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

