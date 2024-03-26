1,413,005 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,413,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 812,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,551. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

