23,056 Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 12,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 771.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 724,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UGP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 1,925,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.