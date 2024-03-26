2,445 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after buying an additional 156,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 393,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.8 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 140,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,600. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

