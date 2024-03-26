30,210 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $476.71. 8,059,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.94. The company has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.