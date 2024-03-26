382,781 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 382,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,707,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 7.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
