3,982 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,705. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

