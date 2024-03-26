3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MMM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. 888,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.