498,258 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 498,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,200,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 5.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after buying an additional 903,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after buying an additional 292,235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 645,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after acquiring an additional 72,357 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XMHQ stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 456,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

