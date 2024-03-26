5,563 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. 317,338 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

