5,565 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,190.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 97,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after buying an additional 927,321 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,009. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

